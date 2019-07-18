UrduPoint.com
Khanewal To Be Made Model District, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that Khanewal would be transformed into a model district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said on Thursday that Khanewal would be transformed into a model district.

Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation and pace of progress on development schemes, Gardezi said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was interested in developing under-developed areas and added that 12 new schemes had been introduced for Khanewal under the annual development plan, which also included extensive plantation besides six farm to market roads under 'New Pakistan New Destinations' programme.

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry and DPO Asad Sarfraz gave detailed briefing to the minister.

MPA Malika Shahida Ahmad, MNA Syed Fakhar Imam's representative Abid Imam besides officials attended the meeting.

