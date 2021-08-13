Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprecedented zeal

75th Independence day would be celebrated with full zeal and zest here on Saturday as buildings, bazaars, streets and roads would be decorated with buntings and flags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :75th Independence day would be celebrated with full zeal and zest here on Saturday as buildings, bazaars, streets and roads would be decorated with buntings and flags.

The central ceremony would be held at district headquarters as flag hoisting to be held at lawn of Jinnah library.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Parlimentarians would participate in the ceremony as special guests while officials and people from all walks of life would also attend the ceremony.

The guests would plant saplings into the lawn while ceremony would be held at Jinnah library hall.

The ceremonies regarding independence Day would be held at schools and colleges.The buildings and offices would be illuminated.

Assistant Commissioners would also conduct Independence Day ceremonies at Tehsils level.