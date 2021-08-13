UrduPoint.com

Khanewal To Celebrate Independence Day With Unprecedented Zeal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Khanewal to celebrate Independence day with unprecedented zeal

75th Independence day would be celebrated with full zeal and zest here on Saturday as buildings, bazaars, streets and roads would be decorated with buntings and flags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :75th Independence day would be celebrated with full zeal and zest here on Saturday as buildings, bazaars, streets and roads would be decorated with buntings and flags.

The central ceremony would be held at district headquarters as flag hoisting to be held at lawn of Jinnah library.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, Parlimentarians would participate in the ceremony as special guests while officials and people from all walks of life would also attend the ceremony.

The guests would plant saplings into the lawn while ceremony would be held at Jinnah library hall.

The ceremonies regarding independence Day would be held at schools and colleges.The buildings and offices would be illuminated.

Assistant Commissioners would also conduct Independence Day ceremonies at Tehsils level.

Related Topics

Independence Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens i ..

Pakistani handmade carpet theme exhibition opens in Shanghai, China

48 seconds ago
 Large number of trees cut down around canal

Large number of trees cut down around canal

50 seconds ago
 CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram ..

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram

51 seconds ago
 Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

Kohat-Tarally Bridge inquiry completed

53 seconds ago
 Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

58 seconds ago
 Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female ..

Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut for Spaceflight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.