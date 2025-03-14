Khangarh police arrest murder suspect in Sargodha

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Khangarh police apprehended a murder suspect in Sargodha, who had allegedly shot dead a young man during a robbery in Moondka, within the jurisdiction of Khangarh Police Station.

According to DSP Sadar Circle Mirza Muhammad Siddiq, the incident took place a few days ago when a young man named Imtiaz was fatally shot during a robbery. The suspect, identified as Rashid Qureshi, managed to flee the crime scene. Acting swiftly on the orders of DPO Muzaffargarh, Rizwan Ahmed Khan, the police launched an intensive investigation, utilizing modern technology to track the suspect’s movements.

DSP Siddiq revealed that after committing the crime, Rashid Qureshi initially crossed the Indus River via boat and took refuge in Rajanpur.

As the police closed in on him, he fled to Jhelum and later to Sargodha. A special team, led by SHO Khangarh Police Station, Zarif Khan, continued to pursue him relentlessly. Eventually, in a well-coordinated operation, the suspect was arrested in Sargodha.

Police officials have assured that the accused will be presented before the court soon, and all necessary legal procedures will be completed to ensure that he receives the punishment he deserves.

The arrest is being hailed as a testament to the efficiency and dedication of Muzaffargarh police, who used modern investigative techniques to track down and capture the fugitive across multiple districts.