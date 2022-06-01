UrduPoint.com

Khangrah City Gets Facility Of NADRA Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Khangrah city gets facility of NADRA office

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People Party MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan inaugurated the office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Khangarh city to facilitate masses locally.

According to NADRA officials, a total of 170 persons will be facilitated in the new center on daily basis. Four counters have been established in the office.

Nawabzada Iftikhar stated that the establishment of the office would surely facilitate the masses.

They will have not to travel to other cities for Identification Card or B Form of kids.

The NADRA office will remain open from 8 am to 4 pm on daily basis.

Iftikhar also observed that NADRA mobile vans were also paying visits in different areas of Rohealianwali and Shah Jamal and making ID cards for 100 citizens on daily basis.

The government will not charge an ID card fee for the period of the first six months for the citizen, availing of the facility for the first time, said Nawabzada Iftikhar.

He hoped that the Passport office would also be established in the city soon.

On this occasion, Deputy Director NADRA Mian Fawad Bari Qureshi, Assistant Director Shahid Gulzaar, Syed Jameel Shah, Nawabzada Israr, Karamat Khan, and many other notables were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan People Party National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Bari Khangarh Iftikhar Ahmed From Government

Recent Stories

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

52 minutes ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

1 hour ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.