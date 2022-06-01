Khangrah city gets facility of NADRA office

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People Party MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan inaugurated the office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Khangarh city to facilitate masses locally.

According to NADRA officials, a total of 170 persons will be facilitated in the new center on daily basis. Four counters have been established in the office.

Nawabzada Iftikhar stated that the establishment of the office would surely facilitate the masses.

They will have not to travel to other cities for Identification Card or B Form of kids.

The NADRA office will remain open from 8 am to 4 pm on daily basis.

Iftikhar also observed that NADRA mobile vans were also paying visits in different areas of Rohealianwali and Shah Jamal and making ID cards for 100 citizens on daily basis.

The government will not charge an ID card fee for the period of the first six months for the citizen, availing of the facility for the first time, said Nawabzada Iftikhar.

He hoped that the Passport office would also be established in the city soon.

On this occasion, Deputy Director NADRA Mian Fawad Bari Qureshi, Assistant Director Shahid Gulzaar, Syed Jameel Shah, Nawabzada Israr, Karamat Khan, and many other notables were also present.