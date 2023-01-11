Khanozai Road Accident Claims Five Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:20 AM
KHANOZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Five people including three women lost their lives on Wednesday due to a head-on collision between a car and tanker near Khanozai area of Pishin district at Quetta-Zhob highway.
The Levies personnel rushed to the site soon after receiving the information of the incident and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited.