Khanozai road accident claims five lives

KHANOZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Five people including three women lost their lives on Wednesday due to a head-on collision between a car and tanker near Khanozai area of Pishin district at Quetta-Zhob highway.

The Levies personnel rushed to the site soon after receiving the information of the incident and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.