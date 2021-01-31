UrduPoint.com
Khanpur Canal Annual Desilting Project; Cantt Residents Advised To Use Water Carefully

Khanpur canal annual desilting project; Cantt residents advised to use water carefully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Khanpur canal desilting project will be launched on Feb 1, Monday and water supply from the dam to cantt areas will remain suspended for 10 days therefore the residents have been advised to use water carefully.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the project would be completed till Feb 8 but, the water supply from the dam would be normal up to Feb 15.

He asked the residents to use water carefully, store water and not to waste it to cover up the entire period of 10 to 15 days.

He said the board would try to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas.

To a question, he said that RCB would pursue its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

To another question, he informed that there were over 52,000 water connections in RCB areas.

He said, in case of any complaint, the citizens can contact water supply branch at 9274401-3, 0332-4141321 and 0323-5690710.

