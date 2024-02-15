Khanpur Canal De-silting Project; Citizens Requested To Use Water Carefully
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The citizens have been requested to use water carefully as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas has been reduced due to the de-silting project which started on Feb 12 and may lead to a shortage of water in many localities.
According to the Managing Director, of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project would be completed till Feb 21.
He urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from the Khanpur dam had decreased due to the de-silting project.
He informed that the water supply had decreased to 6 million gallons from 8 million gallons per day, adding that WASA was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.
The agency was also taking all possible measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfil the needs of the locals while the citizens could use the toll-free number 1334 or register their complaints at the nearest complaint centre, he added.
The project was being completed jointly by the Capital Development Authority, WASA and the Cantonment Board.
Water supply to the residents would normalize after completion of the de-silting project, he added.
He informed that during the de-silting project, water supply would be affected in different city areas including Pirwadhai, Dhok Mingtal, Dhok Hassu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Shamsabad, Double Road and other areas.
Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment board spokesman also urged the Cantt residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.
