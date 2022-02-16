Khanpur Canal De-silting: WASA, RCB, CCB urge citizens to use water judiciously

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards had urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to Cantt and city areas from Khanpur dam had been decreased due to annual canal de-silting project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment boards had urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to Cantt and city areas from Khanpur dam had been decreased due to annual canal de-silting project.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project started on Feb 14, would be completed till Feb 21, while the water supply to the residents would normalize during Feb 23 to Feb 25.

The supply of water from Khanpur Dam to Rawalpindi city and the cantonment areas had been reduced due the project, leading to a shortage of water in many localities.

He said, decrease in water supply could create problems for the board, which was already getting less than the sanctioned quota of water from Khanpur Dam.

He said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells. The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas where the residents had made complaints about the short supply of water.

RCB had to supply water through water tanks, he said adding, water from tube wells were being supplied to the residents by running them over time.

To a question he said RCB had been effectively pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the residents.

Similarly, Secretary CCB urged the residents not to waste water and use it judiciously as the board was facing water shortage due to annual Khanpur canal de-silting project.

He said efforts were being made to supply water to the residents through tube wells.

According to WASA spokesman, Rawalpindi was only being supplied four million gallons per day (MGD) of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD during the annual silt cleaning of the open water channel from Khanpur Dam which started from February 14.

According to Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the project was creating a shortfall of 5.40 MGD of water in Rawalpindi.

He asked the citizens to use water judiciously as Rawalpindi was only being supplied four MGD of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD, 70 percent less.

He urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and store water to avoid facing difficulties. WASA was taking measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals, he added.

The reduced water supply might affect many areas including Pir Wadhai, Khyban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Matkaal, Shamsabad, Iqbal Town, Muslim Town Sadiqabad and some of parts of Satellite Town, he added. He informed that water supply would be restored after completion of the project.

