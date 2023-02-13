Khanpur Canal desilting on cards

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start desilting of Khanpur Canal to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start desilting of Khanpur Canal to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The decision to this effect was taken by the authority, owing to the high demand for water by the dwellers during the summer season, a news release said.

The residents of various sectors including F-10, F-11, G-9, G10 and G11 may face water shortages during the desilting.

The tanker service will also be functional 24/7 to swiftly respond to water complaints in the aforementioned sectors.

The residents may lodge their complaints on the following helpline numbers 0335-7775444, 051-9106581.