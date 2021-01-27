Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on Feb 1

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Khanpur canal desilting project will be launched on Feb 1 and water supply from the dam to Rawalpindi Cantonment areas will be reduced for 12 days.

RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP said that the project would be completed till Feb 8, but the water supply from the dam would be normal until Feb 15.

He said the board would try to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas.

To a question, he said that RCB would pursue its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

To another question, he replied that there were over 51,000 water connections in RCB areas.

He said, in case of any complaint, the citizens can contact water supply branch at 9274401-3, 0332-4141321 and 0323-5690710.