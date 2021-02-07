UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanpur Canal Desilting Project; Water Supply To Be Fully Restored Up To Feb 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Khanpur canal desilting project; water supply to be fully restored up to Feb 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Khanpur canal desilting project launched on February 1 will be completed till February 8, but, water supply from the dam to cantt areas will fully be restored up to February 15.

Spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the project would be completed till February 8 but, the water supply from the dam would be restored up to February 15.

He advised the citizens to use water carefully and not to waste it to cover up the entire period till February 15.

He said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas.

To a question, he said RCB was pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

To another question, he informed that there were over 52,000 water connections in RCB areas.

He said, in case of any complaint, citizens could contact water supply branch at 9274401-3, 0332-4141321 and 0323-5690710.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Road Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur February From

Recent Stories

Tadweer carries out campsite Clean Up Awareness Dr ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State commemorates opening of Malt ..

41 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Forum for Promoting Human ..

1 hour ago

Capping operating capacity of commercial, economic ..

2 hours ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency announces 10 Winners to join Arab ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.