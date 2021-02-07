Khanpur canal desilting project; water supply to be fully restored up to Feb 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Khanpur canal desilting project launched on February 1 will be completed till February 8, but, water supply from the dam to cantt areas will fully be restored up to February 15.

Spokesman Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Qaiser Mahmood talking to APP informed that the project would be completed till February 8 but, the water supply from the dam would be restored up to February 15.

He advised the citizens to use water carefully and not to waste it to cover up the entire period till February 15.

He said the board was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.

The board supplies water from the Khanpur Dam to Chor, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kiani Road, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and other areas.

To a question, he said RCB was pursuing its plan to avert water shortage and ensure steady water supply to the resident.

RCB under its campaign launched to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas had also disconnected a large number of illegal water connections.

To another question, he informed that there were over 52,000 water connections in RCB areas.

He said, in case of any complaint, citizens could contact water supply branch at 9274401-3, 0332-4141321 and 0323-5690710.