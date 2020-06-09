Khanpur dam breaks 10 years record after filling its lake up to its capacity during June

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanpur dam reservoir on Tuesday broke 10 years record as it was full to its maximum capacity in the month of June where usually it reaches its lowest during the same period

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Khanpur dam reservoir on Tuesday broke 10 years record as it was full to its maximum capacity in the month of June where usually it reaches its lowest during the same period.

The heavy downpour from more than a month in district Abbottabad and Haripur filled Khanpur dam up to its capacity after ten years. Khanpur dam not only provides drinking water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also a source for irrigation in some parts of KP and Punjab as well. The high water level in the dam would also help to maintain groundwater level from Khanpur to Attock.

Official sources told to APP that during last one decade, it happened second time that the reservoir was full to its capacity because of continuous heavy rain in the region, whereas usually water level of the dam during the month of June remains at its lowest level.

It was further informed that this year there would be no shortage for provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad and for irrigation purposes as well.

Amazingly, during last month more than four times the spillways of Khanpur dam were opened owing to the excessive inflow of water and exceeding thecapacity of the reservoir.

Khanpur dam lake is also a good picnic spot for the people of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hazara and other adjoining districts of KP, the lake has attracted the people to come and enjoy the serene beauty of the area, despite a ban on swimming in the lake due to the spread of Coronavirus and increasing number of deaths by drowning the youth is still enjoying the Khanpur dam.