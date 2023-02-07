UrduPoint.com

Khanpur Dam Desilting From Feb 15

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Khanpur dam desilting from Feb 15

The annual canal cleanliness work of Khanpur dam from mud, silt, and other obstacles would commence from February 15-25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The annual canal cleanliness work of Khanpur dam from mud, silt, and other obstacles would commence from February 15-25.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) urged the citizen to use water carefully as there would be a disruption in the supply of water.

In the light of the special instructions of DG Military Lands and Cantonments Major General Tariq Zameer, the fourth open court hearing was held in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Tuesday, in which Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Imran Gulzar heard the problems of the citizens and issued on spot instructions to the relevant departments for its resolution.

He was accompanied by Vice President Rawalpindi Cantt Board Malik Munir, Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanveer, elected members and heads of all departments.

On the occasion, CEO Imran Gulzar issued strict instructions to the relevant departments that sanitation, tax collection, water supply, including the maintenance of street lights should be completed as soon as possible.

He said that it was the administration's effort to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, and in this regard, negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that all the facilities were available to the patients in the Cantonment Hospital, the hospital fee was very less as compared to all the hospitals in Rawalpindi, as the Cantonment Board was giving a subsidy of Rs30 to 40 crore to the hospital from its own funds.

