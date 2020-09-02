UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanpur Dam Officials Open Spillways As The Reservoir Reached Its Maximum Conservation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Khanpur dam officials open spillways as the reservoir reached its maximum conservation

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khanpur dam reservoir Wednesday once again filled to its maximum capacity during the current monsoon season owing to heavy downpours in the Hazara division.

Dam sources informed that continuous heavy rain in district Abbottabad and Haripur filled the Khanpur dam up to its capacity, Khanpur dam reservoir once again reached its highest level and the dam authorities have opened the spillways.

Khanpur filled the dam up to 1981 feet, while the maximum conservation level is 1982 feet, the authorities have decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 1350 cusecs feet and outflow was 149.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur dam administration also warned the people of district Haripur, Attock, Rawalpindi and people in the downward areas of the dam through the announcement to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake.

Related Topics

Islamabad Abbottabad Water Dam Rawalpindi Haripur Khanpur Attock From

Recent Stories

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

23 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

23 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

48 minutes ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

1 hour ago

Esra Bilgic gives befitting reply to hater objecti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.