Khanpur Dam spillways opened

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Owing to continuous heavy downpour in Hazara division, Khanpur Dam filled almost to its maximum conservation level on Friday forced the Khanpur Dam authorities to open the spillways of the dam third time during the month of April.

Due to continuous heavy downpour in Galyat, Saidpur,Khanpur and other hilly areas of Abbottabad, Haripur districts, the water in the reservoir touched to1981.65 feet, whereas the maximum conservation level of the dam is 1,982 feet.

This was the third time of the current month when the authorities were forced to open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs water.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 992.06 cusecs feet and outflow was 155.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur Dam administration also warned the people through the announcement in the downward areas of the dam to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake which would be maximum in the stream.