UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khanpur Dam Spillways Opened

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Khanpur Dam spillways opened

Owing to continuous heavy downpour in Hazara division, Khanpur Dam filled almost to its maximum conservation level on Friday forced the Khanpur Dam authorities to open the spillways of the dam third time during the month of April

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Owing to continuous heavy downpour in Hazara division, Khanpur Dam filled almost to its maximum conservation level on Friday forced the Khanpur Dam authorities to open the spillways of the dam third time during the month of April.

Due to continuous heavy downpour in Galyat, Saidpur,Khanpur and other hilly areas of Abbottabad, Haripur districts, the water in the reservoir touched to1981.65 feet, whereas the maximum conservation level of the dam is 1,982 feet.

This was the third time of the current month when the authorities were forced to open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs water.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 992.06 cusecs feet and outflow was 155.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur Dam administration also warned the people through the announcement in the downward areas of the dam to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake which would be maximum in the stream.

Related Topics

Islamabad Abbottabad Water Dam Saidpur Rawalpindi Haripur Khanpur April From

Recent Stories

Almost 300 people stranded in Venezuela due to vir ..

17 seconds ago

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

6 minutes ago

No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' in Sindh due to corona ..

18 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action 'inev ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan Coast Guard conducts screening of 15,733 ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Ranks 2nd Globally in Terms of Numbers of C ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.