Khanpur Dam Spillways Opened As Precautionary Measure

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

KHANUPR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Khanpur Dam has reached 99 percent of its storage capacity, prompting authorities to open its spillways at 2:00 PM on Wednesday to ensure safety and regulate water flow.

According to official data, the inflow in the dam is recorded at 1,204 cusecs, while the outflow through the spillways has been increased to between 6,800 and 7,500 cusecs. The maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1,982 feet, which is now nearly attained due to continuous inflow following torrential rains in the region.

The district administration has issued safety advisories for residents and travelers living along the banks of the Haro River in Haripur district, Hasan Abdal, and Attock.

People have been urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel near the river, and adopt preventive measures to avert any untoward incident.

Rescue and relief teams have been placed on alert to deal with any emergency situation. Authorities emphasized that the opening of spillways is a routine safety measure during high water inflow and appealed to the public not to panic but to remain vigilant.

