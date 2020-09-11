Khanpur dam spillways opened as the reservoir again reached its maximum conservation

Khanpur dam reservoir once again filled to its maximum capacity owing to heavy downpours in the Hazara division and on Friday spillways were opened to discharge extra water

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Khanpur dam reservoir once again filled to its maximum capacity owing to heavy downpours in the Hazara division and on Friday spillways were opened to discharge extra water.

Dam sources informed that continuous heavy rain in district Abbottabad and Haripur filled the Khanpur dam up to its maximum capacity added that the dam reservoirs once again reached its highest level for which the authorities have opened the spillways.

It was informed that water in Khanpur dam was filled up to 1981 feet against its maximum conservation level 1982 feet.

Keeping in view the situation, authorities have decided to keep the spillways opened till discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs water.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 1709.80 cusecs and outflow was 129.18 cusecs while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

Khanpur dam administration also warned the people of district Haripur, Attock, Rawalpindi and people in the downward areas of the dam through the announcement to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake.