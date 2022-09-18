UrduPoint.com

Khanpur Dam Spillways Opened Sixth Time During Last One Month; XEN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Khanpur dam spillways opened sixth time during last one month; XEN

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khanpur dam administration on Sunday opened the spillways sixth time during last one month as the water level in Khanpur Dam was increased up to the maximum conservation limit of 1982 feet. The inflow of water in the dam was 670 cusecs and the outflow from the canal was 136 cusecs.

Talking to APP on Sunday, XEN Khanpur Dam Soaib Arshad said that during last one month, the spillways of Khanpur dam were opened several times, due to the dangerously increase in water up to its maximum conservation limit of 1982 feet.

He further told that the spillways were opened and 6870 cusecs of water was released as the inflow of water in the dam remained 670 cusecs and the outflow from the canal was 136 cusecs.

To a question, the XEN said that they had received information through social media that some local people were throwing dead bodies of their animals infected with Lumpy skin disease in the water of the dam and in this regard they had informed the police to take action.

He further said that the supply of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad from the Khanpur dam was checked as each after two hours, the water was being tested in a laboratory at the water filtration plant Sangjani to ensure supply of purified water to both cities. No such virus has been found so far, he added.

