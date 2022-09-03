Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra water

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Khanpur Dam administration Saturday released extra water for three hours as the dam reservoir has reached its maximum conservation limit.

After opening the spillways for three hours from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, 6,500 cusecs of water was released.

Earlier, the dam administration also warned people living on both sides of the Khanpur stream and made announcements in the mosques to inform the entire area about the opening of the spillways of the dam.

The dam officials have also disclosed that the current water inflow in the reservoir was 670.50 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50 while the dam authorities also released 6500 cusec feet of water.

The water storage capacity in Khanpur Dam is 1982 feet, as after torrential rains all over the country particularly upper parts of the Hazara division the Khanpur lake has reached its maximum capacity for water conservation.