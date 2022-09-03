UrduPoint.com

Khanpur Dam Spillways Opened To Release Extra Water

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra water

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Khanpur Dam administration Saturday released extra water for three hours as the dam reservoir has reached its maximum conservation limit.

After opening the spillways for three hours from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, 6,500 cusecs of water was released.

Earlier, the dam administration also warned people living on both sides of the Khanpur stream and made announcements in the mosques to inform the entire area about the opening of the spillways of the dam.

The dam officials have also disclosed that the current water inflow in the reservoir was 670.50 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50 while the dam authorities also released 6500 cusec feet of water.

The water storage capacity in Khanpur Dam is 1982 feet, as after torrential rains all over the country particularly upper parts of the Hazara division the Khanpur lake has reached its maximum capacity for water conservation.

Related Topics

Water Dam Khanpur All From Rains

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

3 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

3 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

4 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

4 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.