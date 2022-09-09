UrduPoint.com

Khanpur Dam Spillways Opened To Release Extra Water

September 09, 2022

The Khanpur Dam administration Friday once again opened spillways to release extra water for four hours as the dam reservoir had reached to its maximum level

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khanpur Dam administration Friday once again opened spillways to release extra water for four hours as the dam reservoir had reached to its maximum level.

According to the details, during just six days this was the second time when the administration had decided to open the spillways of the dam as it was full to its maximum capacity.

After opening the spillways for four hours from 3:00 pm to 07:00 pm, 6,500 cusecs of water were released.

Earlier, the dam administration also warned people living on both sides of the Khanpur stream and made announcements in the mosques to inform the entire area about the opening of the spillways.

The dam officials have also disclosed that the current water inflow in the reservoir was 670.50 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50 while the dam authorities also released 6500 cusec feet of water.

The water storage capacity in the dam is 1982 feet, as after torrential rains all over the country particularly upper parts of the Hazara division, the lake has reached its maximum capacity.

