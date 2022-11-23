Khanpur police arrest father and mother-in-law in Tehmina murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Khanpur police Wednesday arrested the father and mother-in-law after the cancelation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) in the Tehmina murder case.

According to the details, Additional Session Judge-II Haripur canceled the extension of BBA by the mother-in-law and father-in-law of assassinated Tehmina who was allegedly burnt alive in her house two months ago at village Mamrial Khanpur.

The girl died in hospital after two months of struggle for life. Following the court orders, the police shifted the mother-in-law to central jail Haripur and father-in-law in the police station and he would be presented before the court for physical remand.

Two months ago, the sister of Malik Sohail, resident of Bheera Khanpur who was married in Mamrial village was allegedly burnt alive at home and later shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries.

The brother of the slain registered an FIR against the father and mother-in-law of Tehmina and both have got interim bail from the court.

After the cancelation of the bail, police have arrested them and started an investigation.