Khanpur police arrests hundreds of youth for swimming in Khanpur lake

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Khanpur police Wednesday arrested hundreds of youth who were swimming or bathing in Khanpur lake and spillway for violating a ban under section 144 and imposed 2000 fine for each.

According to the details, in Khanpur dam, spillway and stream hundreds of youth of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Tarnol, Wah Cantt, Hassan Abdal and Haripur were taking bath and swimming which was banned under section 144 owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Khanpur police while taking action against the violators arrested many of them and imposed 2000 fine on each of them on the directives of Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Dr. Adil Ayub.

Khanpur lake and spillway take dozens of lives every year when during the peak winter season youth from Islamabad to Abbottabad visits the dam for swimming in the lake without any precautionary measures.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposed a ban on swimming in Khanpur dam and its Spillway for three months.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the gathering to protect them from Coronavirus and for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the Khanpur dam and spillway.

According to the notification issued by the DC office Haripur it has been directed to the Haripur police to monitor the Khanpur dam and its spillway and make sure nobody is violating the ban and enforce it strictly.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of 60 days. The DC warned that any person contravening this order shall render himself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.

Locals have appreciated the ban on swimming in Khanpur dam and demanded to strictly enforce section 144 and punish the offender.