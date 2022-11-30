Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan on Wednesday said that the dual standards of Imran khan had been exposed before the nation and his contradictory politics was over

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Palwasha Khan on Wednesday said that the dual standards of Imran khan had been exposed before the nation and his contradictory politics was over.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the political drama of Imran Khan that started with 2013 sit-ins has ended with a fabricated cipher story.

He said Imran Khan was self-proclaimed "popular leader". Infect, no one turned up to his call for a long march that forced him to retreat from Rawalpindi in despair.

Imran Khan is trying to destabilize the country by creating unrest but the coalition government will not allow him to succeed in his ulterior motives, she said.

Palwasha said that the next general elections will be held at the scheduled time.