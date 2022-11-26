UrduPoint.com

Khan's Demand For Early Elections Only Possible If He Returns To Assembly: Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Khan's demand for early elections only possible if he returns to assembly: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should demand early elections after returning to assembly and pressure tactics would not be allowed to make system hostage. The democratic government will complete its term and then elections will be held on time, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He criticized that a person deprived of power was only busy in targeting the national institutions under a well-thought-out agenda and campaign, adding, PTI chief should return to the Parliament as this was the only way if he wanted early elections in the country.

If Khan continues to behave in a similar manner, the country could not move forward as a deadlock between the government and PTI would persist, he mentioned.

Replying a question, he said Khan's real intentions are violent, adding that the long march was just a pretext, and actually he aimed at creating divisions and destroying the country.

He said that PTI was totally frustrated after the failure of its fascist politics and they were putting the people in trouble and worry as due to the closure of the roads, people were facing extreme hardship and were unable to reach their destinations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Parliament Long March Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

2 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.