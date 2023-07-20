ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Thursday lashed out that the national economy was ruined, diplomatic relations were at stake due to the ego of Imran Khan during his four-year rule and his own party was being split now.

' "PTI government did nothing for the welfare of poor masses during the four years in the government", he said while talking to a Private news Channel.

The economy was in a downward trajectory when the PML-N led-government took over last year, he said, adding, during the last 15 months due to the personal efforts and vision of the Prime Minister, now the economic situation is much under control.

Replying to a question, he said the coalition government after coming into power diverted all its attention on putting the economy back on track, adding, the PTI regime's deviation from the IMF agreement resulted in the delay of the program.

The current government is trying its best to provide relief to the masses where the previous regime did nothing for the poor masses, he addedHe urged all political parties must realize that the bailout package is a deal between the IMF and the state of Pakistan and the new government will have to honor it.