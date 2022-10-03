UrduPoint.com

Khan's Govt Responsible For High Inflation, Damaging Economy: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Khan's govt responsible for high inflation, damaging economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Monday while criticizing the previous regime said that Imran Khan's government is responsible for causing high inflation and damaging economy of the country.

Talking to ptv news, he said that Imran Khan was hatching conspiracies to divide the state institutions, adding he said the former premier wanted to trample the Constitution through his nefarious actions.

He said the present government was utilizing all its energies to provide relief to common man and avert the negative impacts of the PTI's bad economic policies.

He further said the PTI's government had politically victimized leadership of PML-N and PPP at all levels by framing fake cases against them.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Niazi was confusing people by playing mind games and criticizing institutions through deceitful speech in public for his political survival.

He claimed that Imran Khan had crossed all red lines by attacking national institutions and Pak army, adding, the country's armed forces have rendered innumerable sacrifices in the war on terrorism and at present they are engaged in the relief and rescue efforts in the flood ravaged areas.

He, however, lamented that the Khan has made the matter of top appointments in the military a topic of hispolitics which is ashamed.

