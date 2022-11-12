(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior leader Khail Das Kohistani on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Imran Khan was delaying his long-march only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) type concession in the Toshakhana case.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that political stability in the country was vital for its prosperity and progress, adding, Niazi had damaged the country's interests and was playing sinister games to achieve his political motives.

He further said that PTI leadership was "using unfair tactics" only to influence public, adding, Khan's party propaganda, based on personal interest, had reached its logical end.

Khail Das alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were targeting state institutions to promote agenda of foreign powers, adding, Khan was giving anti-state statements in frustration and nation knew well its reason.

Imran Khan through long-march wants to create chaos in the country, he said, adding, we will not allow this to happen in future.

Replying to a question, he said that coalition government will not allow Imran Khan to use undemocratic tactics and will stop this 'bloody march' by every constitutional method.

"PTI delaying his so-called long march to sabotage government negotiations with neighbour countries", he added.

To another query, he replied that PTI chairman was using the death of journalist to gain a political advantage.