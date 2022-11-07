ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Monday lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi said that he (Imran) had been doing politics of agitation and leveling baseless accusations against his political opponents which was deplorable.

"Khan had first deceived masses in the name of change and religion and was now misleading with his lie-based propaganda," he said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI leadership has promoted intolerance and violence in politics and society, he said, adding, Niazi has been caught spitting lies and his true face has been exposed before the nation.

Replying a question he said the coalition government could not be overthrown through such negative politics and Khan's nefarious agenda against the current government would be defeated soon.