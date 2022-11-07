UrduPoint.com

Khan's Negative Politics Of Agitation Will Be Exposed Soon: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Khan's negative politics of agitation will be exposed soon: Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood on Monday lashing out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi said that he (Imran) had been doing politics of agitation and leveling baseless accusations against his political opponents which was deplorable.

"Khan had first deceived masses in the name of change and religion and was now misleading with his lie-based propaganda," he said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI leadership has promoted intolerance and violence in politics and society, he said, adding, Niazi has been caught spitting lies and his true face has been exposed before the nation.

Replying a question he said the coalition government could not be overthrown through such negative politics and Khan's nefarious agenda against the current government would be defeated soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

19 minutes ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

47 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

1 hour ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

2 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.