UrduPoint.com

Khan's Opposition Party President Detained By Anti-Corruption Union In Pakistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Khan's Opposition Party President Detained by Anti-Corruption Union in Pakistan - Reports

Officials from the anti-corruption union of the Lahore police on Thursday detained Parvez Elahi, the president of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of a 70 million rupees corruption case, Pakistani media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Officials from the anti-corruption union of the Lahore police on Thursday detained Parvez Elahi, the president of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of a 70 million rupees corruption case, Pakistani media reported.

Elahi was apprehended when leaving his house, the politician's spokesman, Iqbal Chaudhry was cited as saying by the Geo news broadcaster.

Last week, a Pakistani anti-corruption court revoked Elahi's temporary bail after he failed to appear in court. A judge also found Elahi's medical certificate, which claimed he was experiencing chest pains, to be false, the report said.

The politician is suspected of embezzling funds allocated for the development of the Gujrat district of the Pakistani province of Punjab, where Elahi served as the chief minister from July 2022 until January 2023, Geo News reported.

The detention of the PTI president comes amid ongoing detentions and arrests of the party's supporters, the dismissal of its leaders, and calls for a total ban of the political organization after mass protests caused by Khan's arrest.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges. Following the arrest, his supporters started mass protests across the country, which resulted in violent clashes with the police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died during the protests and about 290 were injured.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and released the politician on bail until 31 May on some charges and until June 8 on others. On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant for the former prime minister until June 19.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah said last week that 33 people suspected of involvement in the riots had been transferred to military courts. Khan asked the Supreme Court to declare the application of military laws to the actions of civilians in peacetime illegal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Riots Police Punjab Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Died Gujrat January May June July Media From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City partners with &#039;Smartt. Stu ..

Sharjah Media City partners with &#039;Smartt. Studio&#039; to support global e- ..

59 seconds ago
 Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

Broad strikes before Ireland fight back at Lord's

2 minutes ago
 Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopa ..

Dutch Government Plans to Purchase Dozens of Leopard 1 Tanks to Send to Kiev - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on re ..

Caretaker KP CM holds third round of session on resolution of merged districts i ..

3 minutes ago
 Road construction and winching work continues by M ..

Road construction and winching work continues by MNA Fund: Administrator

5 minutes ago
 Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5- ..

Sinner dumped out of French Open by Altmaier in 5-hour 26-minute epic

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.