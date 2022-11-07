The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently survived an assassination attempt, has postponed the resumption of its protest march until November 9, Pakistani media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently survived an assassination attempt, has postponed the resumption of its protest march until November 9, Pakistani media reported on Monday.

The march was paused on November 3 after Khan was shot in the leg in public. It was scheduled to resume on Tuesday.

The postponement until Wednesday was announced by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported.

PTI had launched new marches on October 28. Khan said he was leading his supporters to the capital, Islamabad, to force the government to announce early elections.

During a previous march on May 25, protesters clashed with the police, leaving dozens injured on both sides.

PTI decided to discontinue the march at the time to avoid bloodshed.

Khan's government dodged a no-confidence motion initiated by opposition parties on April 3 but failed to survive a no-confidence vote on April 10 following a constitutional crisis. On April 11, the leader of one of the opposition parties that initiated Khan's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), was elected by parliament as the new prime minister.

On October 21, Pakistan's elections commission banned Khan from holding public office for five years for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts and concealment of income during his term. Khan claimed that he had been overthrown in a US-sponsored coup and vowed to seek new elections.