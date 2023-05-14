UrduPoint.com

Khan's Politics Of Propaganda Aims To 'return Back In Power': Maiza Hameed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Khan's politics of propaganda aims to 'return back in power': Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Maiza Hameed Sunday criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was destabilizing the country through his 'propaganda tactics' that only revolved around returning to power again.

The incompetent former premier had conspired against the country and ruined its economy since he was involved in foreign funding and Toshakhana theft, she said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI leadership "destroyed" each and every sector of the country and today the people were suffering from its worst consequences, she said.

She added that the chairman of PTI was only promoting confrontation, abusive culture and training the youth towards his vested interests.

PTI chief's only objective is to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, she said, adding that the poor economic and financial policies of Imran's government had put the country on the verge of bankruptcy.

Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power just to save the country from bankruptcy.

She also advised that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf should avoid politics of violence and pursue the path of peaceful politics in the larger interests of the country.

