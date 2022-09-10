UrduPoint.com

Khan's Politics Of Targeting State Institutions Damaging Image Of Country: Sharmila Faruqi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Khan's politics of targeting state institutions damaging image of country: Sharmila Faruqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Sharmila Faruqi on Saturday criticised that former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi was creating a "horrifying situation" in the country by promoting politics of targeting the state institutions.

"Imran Khan did nothing for the welfare of the common man and only misled the public with his lies-based narratives", she said while talking to ptv news channel.

Sharmila said that Imran Khan would fail to achieve his negative motives by promoting incitement, hatred and prejudice in the country.

She claimed that his party never supported policy of targeting state institutions when they were in opposition and even now we are not supporting it while being part of the incumbent government.

PPP leader said Imran Khan weakened all the institutions besides destroying the national economy, adding, coalition government was working day and night to restore the national economy and making efforts to alleviate poverty in the country.

Replying to a question, she said the people of the country were facing severe flash floods and passing through a difficult time while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics for their personal gains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

10 hours ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

10 hours ago
 UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Frien ..

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

10 hours ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.