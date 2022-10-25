(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Uzma Bokhari Tuesday said Imran Khan should follow rules and regulations in conducting a long march which has to be done without creating any agitation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel she said, "We have given permission to PTI for organizing a peaceful demonstration but creating chaos is not allowed at any cost".

She said PTI had been seeking the establishment's role in the halting process of the no-confidence move while the coalition partners had adopted a constitutional way and removed Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

She said that the no-confidence motion was a constitutional process and the coalition partners had used their rights in the assembly.

Uzma warned that PTI workers and leaders should desist from violating the law and order situation in the Federal capital.

Replying to a question about using the machinery of provincial government ruled by PTI, she said the State would make all-out efforts to stop such negative activity in the federal capital.