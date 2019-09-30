UrduPoint.com
Khan's Speech Gives A New Hope To Kashmiris: PTI Leader

Khan's speech gives a new hope to Kashmiris: PTI leader

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Sobia Kamal Khan on Monday, hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York (UNGA) , said PM has achieved his goal by sensitizing the world community regarding Kashmir issue

While talking during a current affair program she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved true to his words as he has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at the UNGA.

She said PM has unmasked the Hindutva and RSS face of Narendra Modi, adding, the PM has given a new direction to Muslim Ummah as it is for the first time that a Muslim leader has explained before the world that how much Muslims love their Prophet (SAW).

"The Prime Minster proved his words and emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir. He was continuously remained engaged in meeting with different world leaders and addressing different international forums to highlight the issue of Kashmir", she added.

She further said the world community should pressurize India to lift curfew immediately and resolve Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of people of Kashmir. It is responsibility of the United Nations to resolve Kashmir dispute in the light of United Nations resolutions.

