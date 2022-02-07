MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia in February is being prepared, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, the media reported that Khan is expected to travel to Russia in February for what would be the first such trip by a sitting Pakistani premier in more than two decades.

"Indeed, preparations for such a visit are underway. And we will announce the date of such a visit in a timely manner," Peskov told reporters.