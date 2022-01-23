Khanzada community holds protest against Tando Allahyar incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A large number of people belonging to Khanzada community on Sunday staged protest rally outside Hyderabad press club against murder of Abdul Rehman alias Bhola Khanzada in Tando Allahyar on Jan 21.

The protesters led by Saleem Jillani Khanzada, Tarique Khanzada, Shah Muhammad Khanzada and others chanted slogans against Tando Allahyar police for torturing protesting women belonging to their community who had staged rally for the same purpose.

Due to protest demonstration, the traffic on both sides of Meeran Muhammad Shah road was suspended for hours.

Addressing the rally, the speakers alleged that Abdul Rehman alias Bholo had been brutally murdered on January 21 in Tando Allahyar when he was going to appear before court while police provided protection to the murderers.

They also demanded for immediate arrest of all accused involved in the murder of Bholo Khanzada failing which protest movement would be expedited.