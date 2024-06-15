Khanzada termed the budget public friendly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial minister Jahangir Khanzada termed the budget 2024-25 a people friendly, as it reflects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for the people's welfare of the country, where the rights of the salaried class were protected.

Talking to newsmen in Hazro here Saturday, he said that despite of the difficult financial situation, the government presented a balanced budget in accordance with public expectations, with significant allocations for welfare projects, particularly, addressing the needs of the working class and government employees.

The Federal budget's measures would strengthen the economy and reduce the hardships of weak segments of society, he added and said unlike the previous budgets, the present budget will reduce the gap between the rich and the poor segments of society. The funds approved in the budget for development projects will open a new era of progress and prosperity, he added.