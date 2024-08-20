Khanzada terms relief in electricity bill as “historic"

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Member district monitoring committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada has lauded the relief package announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to subsidize the electricity cost for consumers in Punjab and termed it as a ”historic” step.

While talking to APP at Attock's Hazro town on Tuesday, he said that the electricity consumers across the Punjab province would be provided a relief of Rs 28 per unit in two months, terming the initiative as a giving relief to the masses at grassroots level.

He announced that it's a “truly public-friendly initiative” by Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab chief minister as well.

“The government has prioritized public relief since taking office.

” Responding to a question, he said that the package offers relief of Rs14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units of electricity providing much-needed respite from the heat and high electricity bills.. “Public relief and reducing inflation are the government’s top priorities,” he added.

He pointed to the previous government’s policies, particularly under Imran Khan, as the root cause of the current economic challenges.

He also mentioned another significant project introduced by the chief minister, which involves providing solar panels to the people in a need. The project, with an estimated budget of Rs 700 billion, aims to bring comfort to poor, lower-middle, and middle-class citizens.