Khaqan Abbasi Behind PDM's Breakup: Humayn Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Khaqan Abbasi behind PDM's breakup: Humayn Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PPP KP) President Engineer Muhammad Humayun Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was behind the breakup of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N leader had a hidden agenda in that regard and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should have adopted a uniform approach towards all the parties of alliance, he added.

The PPP leader, in a statement, said his party believed in supremacy of democratic norms and would never go for any anti-democratic move.

More Stories From Pakistan

