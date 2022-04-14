(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday criticized the last regime of Imran Khan for mishandling the country's affairs.

Imran Khan had been unsuccessful in resolving the issues of the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership could not bring improvement in any sector, he regretted.

Commenting on resignation of PTI members from the assembly, he said, submitting resignation by PTI leaders was the constitutional right of a political party. He said Pakistan Muslim League-N government, under the dynamic leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was working day and night to streamline the system in every institution.

In reply to a question about delay in forming the new Cabinet, he said, we are making consultation for constituting the Cabinet.

To a question regarding conspiracy against Imran Khan's regime, he said, a thorough investigation would be made for finding the truth about the secret letter. He made it clear that PTI leadership was removed through no-confidence move. He added that constitutional way was adopted before toppling the unpopular government of Imran Khan.