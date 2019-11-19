An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand till December 3, of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand till December 3, of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG import agreement investigation.

During today's hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor told the judge that a corruption reference against the accused had been prepared and would be filed within two weeks after approval from the headquarters. He said that the reference had already been approved from the regional bureau of the NAB.

The prosecutor said that the department would mention charges against Abbasi and Ismail in its reference. He further pleaded that the accused used to make false claims before public that they were behind bars without any reason.

He said that if the accused had any trouble with the current situation they could move bail petitions to the relevant forums available in the country.

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to move reference as soon as possible after which the accused could be summoned again.

The three accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imran ul Haq were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their judicial remand time. However, the NAB requested the court to extend their judicial remand for more fourteen days which was accepted by the judge.

The court also allowed the three accused to hold meeting inside court room for legal consultation on charges against them.

Earlier, Abbasi's lawyer contended that under what charges his client had been kept in judicial custody. Khaqan Abbasi said that public should be told that it was given LNG against low price as compare with the neighbouring countries of India and Bangladesh.