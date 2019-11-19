UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail's Remand Extended Till Dec 3

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail's remand extended till Dec 3

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand till December 3, of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG import agreement investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand till December 3, of three accused including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG import agreement investigation.

During today's hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor told the judge that a corruption reference against the accused had been prepared and would be filed within two weeks after approval from the headquarters. He said that the reference had already been approved from the regional bureau of the NAB.

The prosecutor said that the department would mention charges against Abbasi and Ismail in its reference. He further pleaded that the accused used to make false claims before public that they were behind bars without any reason.

He said that if the accused had any trouble with the current situation they could move bail petitions to the relevant forums available in the country.

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to move reference as soon as possible after which the accused could be summoned again.

The three accused including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and Imran ul Haq were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their judicial remand time. However, the NAB requested the court to extend their judicial remand for more fourteen days which was accepted by the judge.

The court also allowed the three accused to hold meeting inside court room for legal consultation on charges against them.

Earlier, Abbasi's lawyer contended that under what charges his client had been kept in judicial custody. Khaqan Abbasi said that public should be told that it was given LNG against low price as compare with the neighbouring countries of India and Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Hearing India Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Bangladesh Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Price December From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakh carrier flags 737 MAX purchase in boost for ..

18 minutes ago

The crown' peddles subversive republican message, ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanks fans for liki ..

7 minutes ago

Step father harassed me for four years: Pakistani ..

7 minutes ago

ICCI for reducing interest rate to single digit fo ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.