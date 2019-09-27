UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khaqan Abbasi Seeks Additional Facilities In Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

Khaqan Abbasi seeks additional facilities in jail

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking provision of additional facilities in Adiala Jail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition seeking provision of additional facilities in Adiala Jail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on the petition filed by Sadia Abbasi, a sister of former prime minister Abbasi, seeking additional facilities for the accused who was in jail on judicial remand in LNG import agreement case.

The petitioner had stated in her plea that the accused should be kept separate from other prisoners in jail due to his health condition and a chef should be allowed to stay with him to prepare controlled diet for former prime minister.

The petition sought the permission of air conditioner, refrigerator, tv set, toaster, tea kettle, oven, bed, chair, newspapers, books, journals, printer and computer facilities for the accused person during his stay in jail. It also requested the court to provide two servants from the jail to Abbasi.

The petition further said that all these facilities were also provided to former prime minister when he was in Malir jail in 1999. The accused would bear the expenditures of the above facilities at own.

The court served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Jail Malir TV All From Agreement Court Sadia Abbasi

Recent Stories

Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi discharged from hospita ..

1 minute ago

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas calls on IGP

1 minute ago

Three prisoners released in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Moscow Expects Afghanistan's Upcoming Presidential ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan emerges among top 20 reformers in ease of ..

8 minutes ago

Swat, Kohat and Haripur lead RTI Table Tennis Cham ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.