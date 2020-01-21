UrduPoint.com
Khaqan Abbasi's Judicial Remand Extended Till Feb 4

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:28 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 4, in LNG import reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 4, in LNG import reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the LNG reference against Abbasi and other accused filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Sheykh Imranul Haq appeared before the court, however former finance minister didn't attend the proceeding due to exemption from hearing.

The court ordered chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil and former chairman ogra Saeed Ahmed Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs one million to ensure their attendances before the trial court.

The court also sought compliance report from NAB regarding arrest warrants against accused Shahid islam and adjourned hearing of the reference till February 4.

