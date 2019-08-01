UrduPoint.com
Khaqan Abbasi's Physical Remand Extended Till Aug 15

Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a further fourteen-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG agreement case.

The NAB officials produced the accused, who was also PML-N's central leader, before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court regarding the development in investigation process from the accused person and requested the judge to grant his further remand.

The court accepted the NAB request and directed the NAB officials to produce the accused again on August 15, after ending of physical remand time.

It may be mentioned that the court had handed over Abbasi to NAB custody on July 19, on a thirteen-day physical remand.

Abbasi is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Abbasi is facing allegations of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail had also been arrested in thesame case.

