Khaqan Abbasi's Sister Allowed To Meet Him

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:59 PM

Khaqan Abbasi's sister allowed to meet him

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday allowed the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet his brother currently in NAB custody in LNG agreement case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday allowed the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet his brother currently in NAB custody in LNG agreement case.

Sadia Abbasi and Barrister Shah Nawaz Ranjha filed an application to AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir seeking permission to meet Abbasi.

The applicants stated that they wanted to give some legal advices to Abbasi who had announced to contest his case at his own.

The court accepted the request and allowed Sadia Abbasi and Ranjha to meet former prime minister.

