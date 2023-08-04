Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif, are also being discussed for the said slot.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2023) The Names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and independent lawmaker Aslam Bhootani from Balochistan emerged as potential contenders for the caretaker prime minister post, among others, a local private tv reported on Friday.

Ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and Fawad Hassan Fawad, the former principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif, are also being discussed during a meeting of allied parties scheduled for today.

As the government approaches the end of its term, coalition partners held a Zoom meeting to discuss the caretaker setup.

Prominent leaders, including JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and other senior members of various parties, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, several names were considered for the caretaker prime minister position, but the coalition parties have decided to continue further consultations, with another meeting planned.

At a dinner reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the allies that the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9, three days before its term, triggering elections to be held within 90 days as per the laws.

Shehbaz Sharif recounted the challenges faced during the coalition government's term, including economic difficulties, talks with the IMF, floods, hyperinflation, and political chaos caused by baseless accusations and riots.

He acknowledged the support and guidance provided by coalition partners and party leadership throughout his term. He also praised the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman for their effective management of parliamentary proceedings.