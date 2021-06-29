UrduPoint.com
Khaqan Comes Forward To Save Miftah From Public Humiliation: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

Khaqan comes forward to save Miftah from public humiliation: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that the recent presser of senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was an endeavor to divert attention from humiliation faced by Miftah Ismail during a public debate with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

The said debate took place at Shahzaib Khanzada's programme on Monday night on energy related issues.

"Pakistan buys 70% LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) on long term contracts. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) signed at 13.7% of brent [oil] price whilst PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] signed at 10.2%," he tweeted while mentioning the expensive agreements signed by the previous government for procurement of the commodity.

He said 30 per cent of the LNG was being bought at spot prices, adding "Their prices are publicly available."

