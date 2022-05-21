UrduPoint.com

Khaqan Suggests Govt To Take Hard Decisions To Revive Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Friday suggested the government to take hard decisions to revive economy and overcome inflation.

We are seeking support of heads of the national institutions to stand by the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for steering the country out of the present challenges, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is a dire need to take concrete steps for strengthening security and business sector of Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about dissolving assemblies as demanded by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, it is easy to take such measures but in the current situation, we are not going for early elections.

To another question about increase in petroleum products, he said, all the political parties should support the government for bringing changes in petroleum prices.

The government, he said, is selling the petroleum products at cheap rates while the international market is selling the products with different rates.

