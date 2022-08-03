Khaqan urges govt to proceed further in foreign funding case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Tuesday urged the incumbent government to proceed further in foreign funding case.

"We should move forward and take action against the leadership of PTI for hiding facts from public and ECP in foreign funding case," he said.

The government should take action against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), who submitted false affidavit before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), regarding foreign funding accounts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said, could not provide solid proof in foreign funding case.