Khaqqan For Announcing Long-awaited ECP Verdict On PTI Funding Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Khaqqan for announcing long-awaited ECP verdict on PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi on Friday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the long-awaited verdict on PTI foreign funding case.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was talking to the media after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders met with the Chief Election Commissioner.

Khaqqan said the record presented before the ECP by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and foreign funding case was pending since 2014 that demanded a swift probe by the quarters concerned to reveal facts before the nation.

The foreign funding case was pending for the last eight years and the PTI used every delaying legal tactic to hamper the proclamation of the decision on its foreign funding, he added.

"We requested the Election Commission of Pakistan that the people have the right to know about the money which was sent from abroad and spent for unknown purposes," he said.

